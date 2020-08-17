Manipur strips sub-inspector of CM gallantry award after links with drug case comes to light

The Sub-Inspector was conferred the award on August 14 during Patriot’s Day celebrations

The Manipur government withdrew the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Gallantry 2020 awarded to a police officer after he was found to be involved in drug smuggling case. Sub-Inspector Bheishamayum Debson Singh of Manipur police commando unit, Imphal East district, was conferred the award on August 14 during Patriot’s Day celebrations.

The Home Department has suspended the sub-inspector for concealing the facts regarding to the drug smuggling case.

The incident came to light after the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) pointed out that Debson Singh was arrested for trafficking drugs worth Rs 3 crore in 2013 and a case was pending against him at Kakching district police.

On Sunday, AMSU’s information secretary, Lhunpao Lupheng, said, “AMSU cannot understand how the Chief Minister who eloquently elaborated on the issue of ‘War Against Drugs’ during his official address on the Independence Day ceremony could confer gallantry award to such a police personnel caught red handed for drug trafficking”.

The student body demanded a high-level inquiry into the antecedents of all the police personnel who were conferred gallantry awards this year and to strip the award if any of them were found involved in heinous crimes like drug trafficking.

Subsequently, the government constituted an inquiry committee, headed by IGP Manipur K Radhashyam Singh, to probe into the lapses. The committee will submit its report within seven days.

Rehanuddin Choudhury, Joint secretary (Home department), said SI Debson was recommended by the police department for the award for his involvement in a handful of successful operations, leading to the seizure of arms from militants.

Choudhury further said Imphal east Inspector E Roshan Singh, who allegedly initiated the process for the award, has been also been placed under suspension.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd