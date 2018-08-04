Manipur: Students group steps up vigil along national highways to prevent entry of ‘illegal immigrants’

JCILPS is a group that has been demanding implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the state. Under the ILP system, any individual coming from outside the state must acquire a permit from the authority to enter Manipur. JCILPS is a group that has been demanding implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the state. Under the ILP system, any individual coming from outside the state must acquire a permit from the authority to enter Manipur.

The Joint Committee Inner Line Permit (JCILPS) student’s wing on Saturday has sent back nine non-locals who were trying to enter Manipur without valid documents at Jiribam district bordering Assam. The non-locals were detected by the Joint Task Force (JTF) of the student’s wing at a check post established along the National Highway Imphal Jiribam road in Jirbam district.

The development occurred in the wake of the formation of two committees by the Manipur government to monitor and check entry of “illegal immigrant” in the state, post the final draft of NRC Assam.

JCILPS student’s wing in coordination with other student bodies on Saturday formed the JTF comprising of 20 members. The JTF has set up two check posts along the National Highway-37 (Imphal-Jiribam road) and National Highways-102 (Imphal-Dimapur road) and conducted verification of passengers entering the state.

On its first day, the JTF sent back 9 non-locals at Jirbam check post who did not possess valid documents to prove their credential. “The Task Force managed to prevent entry of 9 individual while checking several passenger vehicles following a tip-off that a handful of illegal immigrants has entered our state. We fear that many will attempt to sneak into the state by all means posing. We appealed to the police department to effectively monitor the entry of illegal immigrant,” said Yurembam Sanjiv, convenor of JTF Jiribam.

JCILPS is a group that has been demanding implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the state. Under the ILP system, any individual coming from outside the state must acquire a permit from the authority to enter Manipur.

Manipur police has also taken up vigilant security measures opening various check posts at Indo-Myanmar border district Tengnoupal to restrict immigrants from entering the state.

Tengnoupal district police has deployed a large number of police personnel in various check posts at the border town Moreh and other parts of the district to conduct frisking and identification-procedures of people entering and exiting the state.

Superintendent of Tengnoupal Police S Ibomcha said security has been beefed up in the district starting from Indo-Myanmar Friendship Gate No. 2 to Muslim Basti, from Gate No. 2 to Indo-Myanmar Friendship Bridge (Gate No. 1) and other important check posts near Tengnoupal and Machi Police station. Manipur police has also reportedly sent back a Bangladeshi from Imphal airport on Friday.

On Wednesday, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh had said his government has been vigilant and monitoring the development concern over possible infiltration of illegal immigrants in the state after the publication of NRC draft in Assam. State police are patrolling the border areas frequently and the government has opened a special check post at Imphal International Airport to check the illegal immigrants.

