Manipur: Student group to shut down state-run DM University

The All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) has announced to shut down all activities of Dhanamanjuri University, the state own varsity, from June 24 until the basic requirements at the university are provided.

The University is functioning without regular vice-chancellor, registrar for over a year now. There is no regular teaching staff and non-teaching staff, no syndicate member, academic council and it is running without a dean.

Peter Laishram, president of AMSU, asserted that lack of basic requirements to run a university which include vice-chancellor, registrar, dean and others has rendered the university insignificant.

DM University is presently functioning from Dhanamanjuri College situated in Imphal. The university came into existence under the Dhanamanjuri University Act, 2017 which came into force on April 6, 2018, through a notification in Manipur gazette published by the Department of Higher and Technical education Manipur.

Laishram also said that the authority concerned must be held responsible for any unwanted consequences resulting out of the shutdown of the varsity.

“People have high expectations when the university was established. However, the university is functioning just for namesake”, Laishram added.

Pointing out that since the university is not a member of the Association of Indian University, he said the certificates provided by the varsity will be invalid.

The functioning of the University has already been partially paralysed due to cease work strike of the teachers. Recently, the Post-graduate students of Arts stream in Dhanamanjuri University, Imphal had also warned of launching intense forms of agitations if their classes are not resumed by June 25.

The Arts students have been deprived of classes since June 15, owing to the withdrawal of teachers who are engaged for the PG course.

It has been learnt that PG teachers are the same teachers who are teaching at different colleges for graduation.

K. Indramani, general secretary of DM College of Arts Teachers’ Forum, said the teachers who are currently teaching post-graduate students at DM University were never officially appointed for the courses.

In addition to teaching, the teachers frame the syllabus, conduct exams although they are deprived of any benefit, he said.

Accordingly, Indramani said, the teachers were compelled to stop teaching the PG students as the classes for graduation was also greatly affected.

The teachers will continue with their strike until the government acknowledges the sincere effort of the teachers, he added.