Manipur: State Cine Policy, 2016 gets govt nod, film industry hopes for revival

Among the policy’s aims is to develop a cine visual industry to promote the state’s economy. (Representative photo courtesy: manipur.gov.in) Among the policy’s aims is to develop a cine visual industry to promote the state’s economy. (Representative photo courtesy: manipur.gov.in)

The Manipur government Saturday announced that the state had given its approval to the ‘Manipur State Cine Policy, 2016’.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Art and Culture department, and the policy will come into force once published in the Government Gazette.

“To induce domestic industrial structure of Cinema in Manipur to a certain size and to recognize it as a ‘Creative Economy’, a combination of Industry, business and culture, an active Cine Policy is required for opening a new Chapter of Cultural Industrialisation,” the notice said.

The film fraternity in Manipur has welcomed the decision, terming it a ‘ray of hope’ for the sector struggling to survive.

Rajkumar Jnanranjan, president, Cine Artists and Technicians Association (CATA) Manipur, said, “The approval of the Cine policy is a ray of hope for the film fraternity. The effective implementation of the policy can overcome the biggest challenge we have been facing — marketing”.

The new cine policy largely focuses on two aspects: Cine Cultural Policy and Cine Economic policy.

The first is aimed at preserving and promoting cine art, cine heritage and cine educations, while the second is to develop cine visual industry to promote the state’s economy.

Since the ‘ban’ on Hindi films by militant outfits in 2002, Manipur cinema is now confined to low-budget digital format films with limited markets. Gradually, cinema halls were closed in the state. According to the Manipur Film Forum, only one cinema hall remains, in Imphal, which screens digital format films.

“Finally, the days of Manipur Cinema has come. This has taken five years. I hope the policy is an impetus for growth,” said BM Sunzu, national awardee filmmaker.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd