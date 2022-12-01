Manipur to start door-to-door testing for AIDS, says CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Thursday said door-to-door testing for HIV/AIDS will commence in the state under the “Chief Minister’s Health for All Scheme”, and appealed to the people to join hands in the effort.

Singh was speaking during an event to mark World AIDS Day, held at 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal.

The chief minister said the state has been fighting HIV/AIDS with support from all quarters. Though, the rate of infection has been relatively down, efforts should be made to spread awareness among the people on how to fight the infection, he added.

Pointing at the increasing number of drug users, especially among the youth, Biren Singh said, “It is a matter of serious concern and all should join hands to stop such acts.”

Singh also expressed concern over the increasing number of drug seizures in the state. “Some anti-social elements are indulging in drug trafficking, but the government will not tolerate such acts. All those involved in the act will not be spared,” he added.

Addressing the event, Manipur Governor La Ganesan said it is the responsibility of the society at large, particularly women, to have a greater involvement in the fight against HIV/AIDS to safeguard the future of Manipur.

“The all-out and concerted efforts of the health officials and concerned activists of the State will not be sufficient in tackling this issue,” the Governor said, adding that civil societies will have to be actively involved in the fight.

The Governor further noted that Manipur was the first and the only state in India to have a State AIDS Policy, as early as 1996.

The Governor also launched HIV/Syphillis dual screening in the “Chief Minister’s Health for All Scheme” and handed over testing kits to the State Nodal Officer.