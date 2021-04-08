Manipur: Staff of only state-run medical college resign in protest over salary demands

Employees of the only state-run medical college in Manipur, Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Science (JNIMS), Imphal, submitted mass resignations Thursday over non-implementation of the seventh pay commission.

Representatives of the Teachers Association (TA) and the Trained Nurse Association (TNA) gave resignation letters to the JNIMS director on behalf of the employees. Non-teaching staffers are yet to submit their resignation.

JNIMS employees, under the aegis of TA, TNA and Association for All Non-Teaching Staff (AANTS), have been demanding the implementation of the 7th pay commission, citing that most government employees of the state are getting the revised salary since April 2019. The JNIMS staff has demanded that the 7th pay commission benefits be provided notionally from January 1, 2016, with effect from April 1, 2019, and payment in cash of salary from April 1, 2020.

They have held several protests over this, and Thursday’s mass resignation is the fallout of failed talks between the three associations and the government on Wednesday.

Dr S Bikramaditya, general secretary, TA, said representatives of the three associations met Manipur Chief Secretary and advisor to CM (Health) to discuss their demands, but the state was willing to implement the revised pay scale only from April 1, 2021.

“While our decision to resign could affect the general public, the employees were left with no other option,” said Dr Bikramaditya.

Th Memcha Devi, president of TNA, said the resignations would hit the functioning of the JNIMS hospital, as the out-patient department (OPD), and the accident and trauma centre (emergency ward), including surgeries, would be suspended.

The JNIMS hospital is operated by over 250 doctors and 400 trained nurses while there are over 500 employees in the non-teaching section.