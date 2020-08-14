Manipur: Speaker accepts resignation of another Congress MLA

Manipur Assembly Speaker Y. Khemchand (second from right) at a demonstration in Imphal.

Manipur Speaker Y Khemchand Singh Friday accepted the resignation of MLA Paonam Brojen, one of the six MLAs of the Congress party who resigned last Monday.

Brojen had tendered his resignation along with five other MLAs from the primary membership of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee. The resignation of the five MLAs was accepted by the Speaker the same day the letters were submitted, Borjen’s was kept on hold following a pending disqualification petition against him in the Speaker’s Tribunal.

The hearing of the disqualification petition was held on Friday wherein the Tribunal ruled that no evidence was found with regards to the allegation leveled against Brojen. Accordingly, the petition was dismissed.

“After careful examinations of all records, the Tribunal found no evidence of MLA P Brojen joining the BJP,” said the Speaker.

The petition filed by a senior Congress legislator under the 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution alleging Brojen having joined BJP after having defected to the Congress.

The MLAs who resigned from the party along with Brojen are Wangkhei MLA Okram Henry, Saitu MLA Ngamthang Haokip, Wangoi MLA Oinam Lukhoi, Singhat MLA Ginsuanhau and Lilong MLA Md Abdul Nasir. Okram Henry is the nephew of former Chief Minister of Manipur Okram Ibobi Singh.

With the resignation of Brojen being accepted, the 60-member Manipur House has been reduced to 47 legislators. With this, altogether 13 seats in the state assembly are now lying vacant.

The resignation letters of the opposition MLAs were submitted on the day when the House conducted a “trust vote” against the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur. The BJP won the trust motion moved by the Chief Minister through a voice vote.

