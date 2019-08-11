Manipur: Six Rohingya migrants arrested for entering India with fake Aadhaar IDs

Manipur Police arrested six Rohingya immigrants trying to enter into India with fake documents at the Imphal airport. The immigrants were detained on Saturday morning after they deboard an indigo flight from Delhi.

“We received an input that some illegal immigrants would be coming to Imphal by Indigo flight. Immediately, Foreigner Check Post (FCP) and a team of Imphal West district police were alerted which detained six suspected passengers,” said Themthing Ngashangva, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Intelligence).

The police team found that the Aadhaar card presented by the six individuals were fake.

It is learnt that three of the six individuals had Manipur as their address on the Aadhaar card while the rest had Hyderabad. One of the detained men could speak Hindi but the rest neither spoke Hindi nor Manipuri, they only understand Urdu, said the police. Subsequently, they (Rohingyas) were taken into custody for proper verification.

Police also recovered an ATM card marked as CB Bank Visa in the name of Hoe Myint Naing of Yangon, Myanmar and a cash memo receipt of Myanmarese like script.

After thorough interrogation, the immigrants admitted that they were Myanmar nationals (Rohingyas) and revealed their real identities.

They have been identified as Yarzarlin, son of Aung Niwat of Kunblu, Mandalay, Min Min Oo, son of Win Tin of Myeik Myanmar, Soe Ko Ko, son of Kyaw Ko Ko of Myeik Myanmar, Moe Sat Naing, son of Hasi alias Khai Maung Myint of Pyinmanar, Myanmar, Nyi Nyi Soe, son of Uchien of Myeik, Myanmar and Zaw Min Than, son of Tin Than of Yangoon, Myanmar.

The immigrants aged between 20 to 30 were reportedly trained in Madrasas in Delhi and other parts of the countries and their documents including Aadhaar were arranged by some agents including those from Manipur. “It is yet to be established the purpose of their visit, their destination and objective. But we suspect that these immigrants entered the state with the help of some agents who have criminal intent and we are seriously working on to establish the details”, said the DIG Ngashangva.

The DIG further disclosed that they have identified a few possible suspects (agents) who has helped the immigrants and soon will be arrested.