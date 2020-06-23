Manipur situation under control, BJP and allies will show result: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo) Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo)

Himanta Biswa Sarma, convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), a BJP-led alliance of regional parties in the Northeast, on Monday said the political situation in Manipur is under control and the BJP and its allies will showcase a “good result” in the next two or three days.

Talking to a group of reporters in Guwahati on Monday, Sarma, the BJP’s key leader in the Northeast who has been busy with negotiations since the BJP-led government in Manipur suffered a jolt last week with MLAs resigning and allies withdrawing support, said, “Situation is more or less under control. We are consulting with all our MLAs and everything will be resolved nicely. Nothing to worry. All discussions are positive. We are talking to each other. You will see a good result in the next 2-3 days.”

Last week, three BJP MLAs defected to the Congress, and four MLAs from the National People’s Party (NPP), one of the TMC and an Independent withdrew support to the BJP-led coalition government.

The NPP is part of the NEDA.

Despite troubles in the alliance, the BJP won the polls to the state’s lone Rajya Sabha seat on Friday after Speaker Y Khemchand disqualified three Congress MLAs and the state’s lone TMC MLA.

Sarma and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, who heads the NPP, visited Imphal on Sunday on a special chartered flight to conduct meetings. Sarma said he might head to Imphal again on Tuesday.

“You cannot say the same picture will be there because after RS polls many people have been disqualified. Anyway, Manipur will go for a major by-election. Basically, architecture could be a little different and more or less we are continuing with the spirit of NEDA and NDA,” Sarma said.

Meanwhile, in Manipur, NPP MLA and former health minister L Jayantakumar Singh said that Sangma will support the decision of the NPP MLAs if it is in the party’s interest. “Whatever the collective decision taken by the four NPP MLAs, if it is to strengthen the party, our party president is with us.”

