Manipur: SIT constituted to probe the death of two persons in ‘political violence’

The state government Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of two persons, including a BJP worker in Samurou, Imphal West.

An order issued by the SP Imphal West district said the SIT will comprise four police officers headed by an additional SP. Several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the murder, arms act, have been lodged in connection with the case.

The Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) also took suo motu cognizance of the incident and registered a case under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. The MHRC directed the Manipur DGP to submit the action-taken report within three days.

The victims, Abujam John and Abujam Sashikanta, were shot by unknown armed assailants at Samurou Bazaar on Sunday night around 10 pm. John was a close aide of Manipur Agriculture Minister O Lukhoi while Sashikanta was a havildar in the India Reserve Battalion (IRB). They succumbed to their injuries in separate hospitals in Imphal.

This was the second such incident in the state in the run-up to the assembly polls. In December, a college student was shot dead by alleged BJP workers in Heirok, Thoubal.

Manipur will go to the assembly polls in two phases – February 27 and March 3.