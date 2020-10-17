Manipur sets up two special courts to try cases against MPs, MLAs

On October 1, the High Court of Manipur issued an order directing the state to set up two special exclusive courts for conducting trials against former MLAs and MPs

In compliance with the directive of the High Court of Manipur, the state government has set up two special courts to exclusively conduct trials of criminal cases against former MPs and MLAs.

The Law and Legislative Affairs Department Manipur, on Saturday, in a compliance report to the high court, said the first court, Special Court (MPs/MLAs), No. 1 Manipur, will function at the session court level and will be presided by additional district and session judge (FTC), Manipur West. The second court, Special Court (MPs/MLAs), No. 2 Manipur, will function at the magistrate level with Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West, as the presiding officer.

The exclusive special courts, which will function from Imphal, will have jurisdiction over the whole of Manipur, it said.

The department further said that the state has also appointed additional public prosecutor (district), Manipur, assistant public prosecutor (FTC), Manipur West and the court of chief judicial magistrate, Imphal East as Special Public Prosecutor to conduct prosecution in the cases involving former and sitting MPs and MLAs before the two Special Courts (MPs/MLAs).

The prosecutor will not be given extra remuneration and treated as additional assignment to their normal duties, added the department.

On October 1, the High Court of Manipur issued an order directing the state to set up two special exclusive courts for conducting trials against former MLAs and MPs based on a recent directive of the Supreme Court. The apex court has asked 25 states and union territories and the high courts to place before it complete and updated information about the status of cases pending against MPs and MLAs.

