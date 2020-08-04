Manipur: Separate Covid care, sample collection centres for security forces

On Tuesday, 34 personnel from Central Armed Police Forces (CAFP) tested positive for Covid-19. (Express photo for representation) On Tuesday, 34 personnel from Central Armed Police Forces (CAFP) tested positive for Covid-19. (Express photo for representation)

With the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases among security forces in Manipur, a joint meeting of their top brass and the state government was convened Tuesday.

The meeting, chaired by the Manipur Chief Secretary, reviewed the management of Covid-19 infection among police and security forces.



The state recorded the highest single-day spike of cases among the security forces last Saturday and Sunday, with 80 personnel testing positive both days.

A highly placed source in the government said that the meeting decided all security formations should appoint a state-level Nodal officer to coordinate with departments of Home and Health and the state police headquarters, and also establish quarantine facilities in centralised locations.

The Chief Secretary instructed all formations to establish a unit for sample collection, record keeping, sending of samples for testing and collection of test results.

The same source informed that all security organisations, like Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF and BSF, who have a sizeable presence in the state, have been asked to establish COVID Care Centres to treat asymptomatic or mild symptomatic personnel.

The meeting was attended by commanders of Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, CISF, ADGP Manipur and Health department officials.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the state has crossed the 3,000-mark on Tuesday. The total cases stand at 3,018, out of which 1,197 are active and 1,814 have recovered. The recovery rate stands at 60.10 per cent.

