Manipur: Senior militant leader lays down arms

A senior leader of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) militant group Monday surrendered before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in an event held at the CM’s secretariat.

The militant leader, a self-styled Lt Colonel, holds the post of deputy assistant secretary of the PLA (1994-95 batch). He has been identified as Irom Ibomtombi, age 56, of Thangtek, Bishnupur district.

Speaking at the event, Biren Singh said the militant leader had come to the mainstream “trusting the changes brought about in the state by the central and state governments, and also the firm commitment of central leaders towards the development of Manipur and Northeast India”.

“The state will uphold the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah not to use a single bullet or lodge FIRs against any UG cadre who are ready to lay down arms and join the mainstream,” the CM said.

He added that the state has been taking up the rehabilitation process of surrendered cadres of militant groups under various schemes and programmes, and appealed to militants to come “home and join the mainstream”.

Founded in 1978, PLA is one of the most powerful militant groups operating in the state of Manipur, holding a Marxist ideology. It has a separate political wing, Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF). PLA is responsible for the ambush on an Army convoy in in November 2021 in the Churachandpur district, killing seven persons, including a Commanding Officer, his wife, and their five-year-old son.

The surrender of the PLA leader comes two weeks after 14 members, including the chairman of the United Tribal Liberation Army -James Group (UTLA-J), laid down their arms before the Chief Minister at a Homecoming Ceremony held at the Banquet Hall of 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles.