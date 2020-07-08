Manipur: Senior medical officer held for procuring ‘substandard Covid-19 gear’

The police in the raid recovered over 1,200 substandard N 95 masks and other protective gear. (Representational Image) The police in the raid recovered over 1,200 substandard N 95 masks and other protective gear. (Representational Image)

Manipur’s Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (VAC) Police Tuesday arrested a senior medical officer of the state Directorate of Health Services, for his alleged involvement in procurement of substandard Cpvid-19 protective gear.

The VAC Superintendent of Police said the accused, Dr M Dinesh Singh, is also nodal officer of the state National Health Mission (NHM). He was arrested around 4 pm.

On April 17, a VAC police team raided the central medical store of the Medical Directorate, Lamphel-Imphal West district, after it was found to have supplied a large number of mould-covered N 95 masks to the Churachandpur district hospital.

The police in the raid recovered over 1,200 substandard N 95 masks and other protective gear. Subsequently, an FIR was registered against five proprietors and some officials of the medical directorate.

“Investigation so far has revealed that Dr Dinesh played a key role in the procuring medical protective gear from various firms without issuing supply orders, including the N 95 masks allocated to district hospital Churachandpur, which were suspected to be of sub-standard quality,” said the SP VAC.

The accused will be produced in the court of Special Judge (PC Act), Imphal West, Wednesday.

By Tuesday, Manipur had a total of 1,390 Covid-19 cases, of which 656 are active cases, according to Union health ministry data.

