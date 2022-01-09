Manipur: Senior Congress MLA joins BJP

In yet another blow to the Congress in Manipur, senior party MLA Dr Chaltonlien Amo joined the BJP on Sunday.

The incident comes a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll dates for Assembly election in five states including Manipur.

Dr Chaltonlien Amo is the sitting MLA of Tipaimukh and was serving as the vice president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). A reception ceremony was held welcoming Amo at the BJP office in Imphal in the presence of Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupedra Yadav, who is also the party in-charge of Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh and BJP Manipur president A Sharda Devi, among others.

While the senior MLA declined to give any comments, the MPCC has issued an order stating that Dr Chaltonlien Amo ceased to be a primary member of the party with immediate effect as part of disciplinary action.

Amo’s defection to the BJP comes barely five days after senior Congress MLA D Korungthang left the party to join the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

Manipur will go to poll in two phases on February 27 and March 3. In the first phase, elections will be held for as many as 38 constituencies and the remaining 22 constituencies will vote in the second phase. Manipur has 60 seats.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manipur Rajesh Agrawal said that the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect immediately after the announcement of poll dates.

As per the final photo electoral rolls published on January 5, there are 9,85,199 male electors and 10,49,639 female electors, 208 transgenders, and 14,565 persons with disabilities. The total number of polling stations in the state is 2,959.