Manipur sends relief material, SDRF personnel to flood-hit Assam

Manipur on Monday sent 40 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, along with various relief materials, to flood-affected Assam.

The relief materials were sponsored by the Department of Relief & Disaster Management, Government of Manipur.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who flagged off the aid-bearing vehicles, expressed solidarity with Assam, where the flood situation is grim, affecting around 22 lakh people residing in 28 districts.

The CM noted that around 2 lakh people had been displaced due to the flood and are sheltering in 680 relief camps. Of this, over one lakh people had been residing in 230 camps in the worst-affected district of Cachar, Biren Singh said.

Biren Singh said the relief materials included three trucks carrying 135 quintals of rice, 102 bags of dal, and 120 bags of salt, among other items. Forty personnel of SDRF will be deputed to help in search and rescue operations. Stating that the relief assistance had been provided through government-to-government contact, Singh said the SDRF personnel and relief materials would report to Lakhimpur District of Assam.

He assured that his government would extend all possible assistance to the flood-affected people of the neighbouring state as a humanitarian service.

Singh further said that many Assam Manipuris are also facing problems such as shortage of food and drinking water due to the flood. For this, he said, a non-government team consisting of volunteers from civil groups like Meitei Leepun and the Chief Minister’s Martial Arts group will be sent to areas of Silchar, Hojai, and Lumding, which are largely inhabited by Manipuri people, to provide support and relief.