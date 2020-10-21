Manipur sends proposal to Centre seeking permission for lockdown

Manipur: An empty street during the first phase of nationwide lockdown in March (File)

The Manipur Government has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking permission to reimpose lockdown in the entire city citing a surge in COVID-19 cases and related deaths.

A source from Home department has confirmed that the proposal was sent on Monday by Manipur Chief Secretary, Rajesh Kumar.

While the state has sought permission for a state-wide lockdown of at least 10 days, the MHA has yet to respond. The lockdown, if approved, may be extended for 14 days based on the situation, the source added.

Against this backdrop, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has called for an emergency meeting of all the stake holders in the state to deliberate on the prevailing situation due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting will be held on Thursday morning at the CM’s secretariat. The meeting will be attended by all the cabinet ministers, state consultative committee for COVID-19, Joint Committee of CSOs on Awareness, State COVID Task Force, Officials of Health Department, Deputy Commissioners (Imphal East/West) and representatives of People’s Task Force on COVID-19.

To stem the surge of COVID-19, Manipur on Monday announced a new strategy on “focussed containment” plan. Under the new strategy the state aimed to enforced strict containment plan in COVID-19 hotspot areas to the extent of restricting movement of people in containment zone declared areas in a district. Despite the new strategy in place the surge continues.

Further, the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), one of the main COVID-19 hospitals in Imphal, will be closed for three days from Thursday after 16 health care professionals tested positive for COVID-19. Of the total cases, 14 are doctors and two lab technicians.

Th. Bhimo Singh, director JNIMS said the hospital will close down the OPD, casualty ward and also stop taking new patients.

He said during this three days period sanitisation, fumigation and contact tracing of all the health care professionals will be carried out. However, the sample testing of COVID-19 and intake of COVID positive patients will continue, he said. JNIMS is also house to one of the two Government own VRDL labs in the state. It is learned that 107 doctors and staff of JNIMS have tested positive so far.

