Manipur sees more Covid restrictions, complete ban on vehicular movement in Imphal

Manipur on Tuesday imposed a complete ban on movement of vehicles, except for activities relating to essential services, in Greater Imphal and areas under Imphal Municipal Council (IMC).

The development comes in the wake of a surge of Covid cases and deaths in the state. On Tuesday, Manipur reported 433 Covid cases, the biggest spike for the current year, and two deaths.

An order issued by the state Home department stated that additional restrictions, which include a complete ban on vehicles, were necessitated to prevent the increasing spread of Covid-19 without resorting to a complete shutdown.

Earlier, the state had declared the entire Greater Imphal and areas under IMC as containment zones, allowing certain activities between 6 am to 10 pm. However, the new order calls for complete ban of vehicle movement even during the relaxation hours, except for activities related to essential services like health, PDS, goods supply among others.

The order also states that only one out of three shops in one area shall be allowed to operate, on rotational basis. The roster shall be prepared by the respective district authorities.

While banks will remain open from 10 am to 2.30 pm, transactions have been limited to work related to government projects and Covid-19 management.

Similarly, post offices are allowed to open from 10 am to 2.30 pm only to dispose of time-bound tasks, including delivery of medicines and medical equipment. Imphal airport will remain open and movement of staff and passengers is permitted.