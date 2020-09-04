Manipur: Security guard of van transporting cash to ATMs killed in armed robbery

Churachandpur district police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

A security guard who was accompanying a cash van transporting money for ATM booths was shot at in broad daylight by armed miscreants near an SBI branch in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Friday. The victim succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that a sum of around Rs.1.15 crore that was brought to be distributed in various ATMs was robbed by the miscreants.

The incident occurred around 10.30 am near the ATM booth situated near the main SBI branch situated in the district headquarter.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Arambam Ranjan Meetei, of Zouveng, Khuga Tampak, Churachandpur. He was an employee of the Writer Safe Guard and engaged to deposit money at different ATM booths in Churachandpur, under Hitachi and Fidelity National Information Service (FIS).

According to the FIS, Meetei was among the four employees who were engaged to deposit money in various ATM booths in the district headquarters. Of the four staff, two were engaged for depositing money at ATM machines and the other one was the driver of the van excluding Meetei.

Police have taken into custody the three FIS staff who were with Meetei when the incident occurred, for questioning. While it was not clear how the incident took place, sources said that Meetei stayed in the vehicle as his three co-workers went to deposit the money at the ATM booth.

As per the co-workers, Meetei was found with bullet injuries when they came out of the ATM booth. He was initially rushed to the district hospital around 10.40 am. From there, he was referred to a hospital in Imphal where he succumbed to his injuries in the evening. He sustained two bullet injuries. Churachandpur district police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

