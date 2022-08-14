Manipur: Security forces foil plot to plant bombs ahead of I-Day, arrest 7 militants

August 14, 2022 10:34:24 pm
A joint team of Manipur police and Assam Rifles personnel held seven militants during a series of raids carried out in different districts of Manipur Saturday, and foiled their bid to plant bombs ahead of Independence Day.
The police said the militants belonging to the banned Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) of Manipur were planning to plant explosive devices at various government installations and target security forces in Thoubal district, among others.
Based on a tip-off from Assam Rifles, the joint team led by a senior police officer initially rushed to Yairpok bazaar in Thoubal district to trace the explosives, said Jogeshchandra Haobijam, superintendent of police Thoubal district.
Later, a day-long operation was conducted at various locations in Thoubal, Imphal East, Imphal West, and Kakching districts, during which the militants were arrested, the SP said, adding that the instructions to plant the bombs were given by one Rishikanta, a self-styled lieutenant colonel of the PLA of Manipur.
Subscriber Only Stories
The SP further said that two 9mm pistols along with 35 live ammunition and two hand grenades were seized from the possession of the militants.
“As per preliminary interrogation, it was also found that the cadres were targeting non-local people in valley districts on the instructions of Rishikanta,” he said.
According to the police, some of the arrested militants were involved in the killing of non-locals in Kakching on June 23 and in Imphal East on July 8.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’
The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by NazismPremium
Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?Premium
Latest News
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may get Finance & Health
BMC’s business incubation centre to help set up mini-STPs for five slum pockets
Hathras victim’s family torture continues even after 2 years: Rahul Gandhi
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homes
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are letting their hair down in Barcelona, see photos as they take the city ride
Explained: History of the PIN code, which turns 50 this Independence Day
Explained: Tension between Nicaragua and the Catholic Church
Durand Cup: Defending champions FC Goa face Mohammedan Sporting test in opener
Vicky Kaushal’s name in Uri has a connection with Hrithik Roshan’s inspiring Lakshya
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier
Mamata backs arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, hints at campaign against central probe agencies
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and condition improving, agent says