Manipur: Security forces arrest six drug traffickers at Indo-Myanmar border, seize contraband worth Rs 165 cr

A combined team of security forces apprehended six drugs traffickers, including two Myanmar nationals, and seized drugs worth over Rs 165 crores on Monday morning from Moreh and Tengnuopal district in Manipur. Of the six drugs traffickers, two were Myanmar nationals and four Indian. The traffickers along with the seized drugs have been handed over to the Moreh police station.

A spokesperson of the PRO defence wing said the arrest and seizure was made during raids conducted by a combined team comprising of Assam Rifles troops, Manipur Police and NCB officials in two locations at Moreh, Tengnoupal district. Moreh town is situated along the Indo-Myanmar border, nearly 110 km from Imphal.

“The raid was a well planned and orchestrated operation based on hard intelligence. We have been tracking the movements of the traffickers. On Monday, two team of the security forces waylaid the traffickers and arrested once they crossed over to Indian side,” said the defence spokesperson.

The raid unearthed a large haul of narcotics and contraband estimated to be worth over Rs 165 crores along with a foreign-made pistol, a gun with ammunition, he said.

“With the mandate to curb cross border smuggling through the porous international border with Myanmar, Assam Rifles has been at the forefront to combat narco terrorism and insurgency in the North East,” said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, today, troops of Assam Rifles reportedly intercepted a large consignment of drugs worth Rs 2.92 crore in Chandel district of Manipur.

The Assam Rifles PRO in a statement said that the drugs were smuggled from Myanmar and intercepted from two individuals along Larong-Khongje road. The drug trafficker along with the seized items was handed over to Chandel police, it said.

Manipur shares 398 km of its border with Myanmar. The state is used as a transit by smugglers to traffic drugs, humans, arms among others taking advantage of the porous border.

