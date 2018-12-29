PM Modi to visit Manipur on Jan 4, inaugurate host of projects

Manipur police have stepped up security in the state, particularly in Imphal, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on January 4. According to official sources, the prime minister will arrive in Imphal at 12 noon and address a public gathering at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district.

To prevent any untoward incidents during the Prime Minister’s visit, massive search operations are being carried out in different parts of the Imphal, besides house to house search since last Wednesday.

“We have started launching a series of search operations and other preventive measures since December 26 evening and intensify it in the days to come,” said Imphal East SP, Meghachandra.

The Imphal East SP informed that police commandos have arrested two cadres of the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF)/People’s Revolutionary Army (PLA) near JNIMS gate Imphal East district area on Friday.

On Saturday, three militant cadres of different groups, who are currently out on bail, were rounded up and handed over to the nearest police station for necessary verification, said the SP.

PM Modi, during his visit will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects and schemes in Manipur including the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Indo-Myanmar border, Dolaithabi Dam, Powerloom Estate, among others.

According to source, the PM’s visit will mark the start of BJP’s election campaign in the state. After addressing the public gathering, he will leave Imphal for Silchar followed by Tripura.

Nimbus Nongthombam, general secretary, Manipur BJP informed that Ram Madhav- BJP national general secretary and Manipur in-charge Nalin S Kohli will also be arriving ahead of PM’s visit to chalk out election campaign strategy for the party. Ajay Jamwal, BJP national zonal organization secretary is already camping in the state. He arrived in Imphal on Friday.