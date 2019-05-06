Toggle Menu
Manipur: Security beefed up along Indo-Myanmar border

However, there were no reports of restriction on entry of people through the two official gates at the border; namely Indo-Myanmar friendship gate number one and two.

It has been reported that no individuals without proper identity proof were allowed to cross into the Indian side. (Express photo)

Assam Rifles (AR) personnel stationed along the Indo-Myanmar international border beefed up security measures sealing all the unauthorized gates. The oldest paramilitary force, Assam Rifles, is responsible for guarding the Indo-Myanmar border besides assisting the law and order of the strife-torn state.

A large contingent of AR 43 battalion was deployed in all the strategic points of Imphal since Monday morning including unauthorized gates used by local residents of both sides of the border. The AR troops, unlike normal days, have reportedly barred entry of any commuters or pedestrian particularly from Myanmar side.

“Usually hawkers from the other side of the border would be teeming on our side. But, today the Moreh town looks less crowded due to the sealing of the gates situated in different pockets of the town”, said AL. Singh a resident of Moreh.

The personnel of AR conducted a thorough checking of people entering through these gates. It has been reported that no individuals without proper identity proof were allowed to cross into the Indian side. The official gates remained open from 7 am to 4 pm.

Even as the AR is yet to issue any official statement, a source from the AR said that it was a precautionary measure in view of the impending counting of votes which is scheduled on May 23.

