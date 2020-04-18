Manipur: Second patient tests negative for coronavirus, likely to be discharged soon

Lockdown scenes from Manipur. Lockdown scenes from Manipur.

Manipur’s second Covid-19 patient, who had attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi, tested negative for the virus Saturday. This is the fourth test conducted on the patient since he was admitted at RIMS Isolation ward on March 31. The 56-year-old man from Lilong in Thoubal district had first tested positive for coronavirus on April 1, making him the second positive case in the state. He will undergo a second test on Sunday.

“The second COVID-19 case of the state who admitted in RIMS is tested today at VRDLs of RIMS and JNIMS and he has become negative. He is likely to discharged soon if the next test result is negative,” said Dr. Kh. Sasheekumar Mangang, spokesperson of the Health department.

The patient became negative for the virus after two simultaneous tests conducted at the testing labs at RIMS and JNIMS.

Professor A Shanta, director RIMS, said, “It was a very challenging task for the doctors as the patient was suffering chronic diabetes and had respiratory problems due to Tuberculosis. But, our apprehension has been reduced following the negative result.”

Informing that the patient’s vital signs are normal now, the RIMS director said the core committee of the institute will start planning their next move, which is to discharge the patient.

“We are thankful to all who have helped us in our fight against the disease. I appealed the people to adhere to Government’s instruction to bring back normalcy at the earliest,” said the director.

The man had returned to Imphal from Delhi on March 11 and tested positive on April 1. After returning to Imphal, he was admitted to a private hospital called Peace Hospital and Research Institute situated at Porompat in Imphal East district on March 20 and discharged after two days. As per the health department, the 56-year-old man had symptoms of Covid-19 when he was admitted at the private hospital. The state government had to lockdown 3 km radius from the residence of the patient and trace down all the contacts.

In a sigh of relief, as many as 99 persons who came in close contact with the patients, including his family, were tested negative. Most of the persons who were kept at the quarantine facility set up in Lilong were also discharged on Friday.

Manipur reported its first Covid-19 case on March 24 after a 23-year-old girl from Imphal West district tested positive for the virus. The girl had returned from UK. On April 6, she was tested negative for the virus and discharged on April 12 after recovering fully.

