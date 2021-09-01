Manipur: ‘Miscreants’ set SDO office on fire, property worth Rs 90 lakh gutted

Unknown miscreants set the Lilong sub-divisional office in Thoubal district on fire late Tuesday night. The incident reportedly occurred around 12 midnight.

The fire damaged the offices inside the premises and a number of important documents, including land records, were gutted in the flames. As per an initial estimate, properties worth over Rs 90 lakh got destroyed in the fire.

“Important land records, documents of election offices among others were destroyed in the fire. My office too got damaged,” said Lilong sub-divisional officer (SDO) Daulat Khan.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, Khan suspected foul play, citing the trail of damage left behind by the fire.

“I suspect this is an arson attack judging by the pattern of the destruction. How can a fire ignited by an electric short circuit start a fire at three different places?” Khan questioned. The SDO, however, said there was no personnel threat to him or the office from any individual or organisation.

“The motive behind the attack is not clear but those behind the incident should be dealt with seriously. This is nothing but a barbaric act,” said the SDO. He informed that a complaint has been lodged at the local police station.