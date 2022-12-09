scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Manipur: School headmaster suspended for failing to provide midday meals to students

An official statement issued by the Manipur education department said a complaint was received that proper midday meals under the PM-POSHAN scheme were not being given to the students of Sora High School.

A team of officials of the department had visited Sora High School on December 6 for inspection and submitted a report stating that the headmaster could not produce the relevant documents relating to the distribution of midday meals. (Representational/File)
The Manipur education department has suspended a headmaster of a Government school in Kakching district after authorities found out that the latter failed to distribute midday meals in his school.

A team of officials of the department had visited Sora High School on December 6 for inspection and submitted a report stating that the headmaster could not produce the relevant documents relating to the distribution of midday meals and the students responded that they were not served with meals regularly but only occasionally, said the statement.

Based on the finding submitted by the department officials, a disciplinary proceeding against the headmaster, Azad Khan, is being contemplated, it added.

Subsequently, the state Education Director issued a suspension order against Azad Khan. “Therefore in the exercise of power conferred by sub-rule (1) of Rule 10 of Central Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules 1965. Azad Khan has been placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the suspension order reads.

“It is further ordered that during the period of suspension, the headquarters of Azad Khan shall be his concerned Zone, and he shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission from the department head,” the order said.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 06:54:40 pm
