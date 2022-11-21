scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Manipur Sangai festival begins amid fanfare

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the festival is celebrated as the ‘Festival of Oneness’ to encourage a sense of belongingness, and pride in ownership of the land among the people.

As part of the inaugural function, the Manipur Sangai Festival 2022 theme song was rendered and several cultural troupes performed.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy Monday inaugurated the ‘Manipur Sangai Festival 2022’ at the Sangai Ethnic Park, Moirang Khunou in Bishnupur district. The 10-day-long festival will be held in 13 venues across six districts in the northeastern state till November 30.

Speaking at the event, the Union minister expressed his gratitude for being able to participate in the festival. “I am lucky to meet groups of 33 different communities in one place, who have come to represent their communities in the festival,” he said.

G Kishan Reddy invited people across the country to visit the state and witness the beauty of the festival. He also appreciated the chief minister, his cabinet colleagues, MLAs, and other officials for organising the festival. The tourism minister further stated that he would convey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the festival is being celebrated in a grand manner.

The Union minister hailed the natural beauty of Manipur. He further said the Union Government had been taking up initiatives for the development of the Northeast.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Through mountains and under a lake, Mumbai to Pune via Asia’s wides...Premium
Through mountains and under a lake, Mumbai to Pune via Asia’s wides...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAsPremium
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAs
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB salePremium
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB sale

Reddy said India would host the next G20 Summit and many big events would be held across the country on the occasion. Some events will also be held in Manipur, he added.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the festival is celebrated as the ‘Festival of Oneness’ to encourage a sense of belongingness, and pride in ownership of the land among the people.

The dignitaries also released two coffee table books – Manipur Sangai Festival 2022 and Manipur Today Special Edition on Sangai Festival – on the occasion.

Advertisement

As part of the inaugural function, the Manipur Sangai Festival 2022 theme song was rendered and several cultural troupes performed. Biren Singh accompanied by the Union minister interacted with representatives of different communities in front of their respective traditional huts at the Sangai Ethnic Park.

Earlier in the day, Biren Singh also inaugurated the Sangai Ethnic Park wherein replicas of traditional houses of 34 different tribes of Manipur are being displayed.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 10:09:05 pm
Next Story

Govt scraps filling Air Suvidha form requirement for international passengers

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 21: Latest News
Advertisement