Manipur Sangai festival begins amid fanfare

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy Monday inaugurated the ‘Manipur Sangai Festival 2022’ at the Sangai Ethnic Park, Moirang Khunou in Bishnupur district. The 10-day-long festival will be held in 13 venues across six districts in the northeastern state till November 30.

Speaking at the event, the Union minister expressed his gratitude for being able to participate in the festival. “I am lucky to meet groups of 33 different communities in one place, who have come to represent their communities in the festival,” he said.

G Kishan Reddy invited people across the country to visit the state and witness the beauty of the festival. He also appreciated the chief minister, his cabinet colleagues, MLAs, and other officials for organising the festival. The tourism minister further stated that he would convey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the festival is being celebrated in a grand manner.

The Union minister hailed the natural beauty of Manipur. He further said the Union Government had been taking up initiatives for the development of the Northeast.

Reddy said India would host the next G20 Summit and many big events would be held across the country on the occasion. Some events will also be held in Manipur, he added.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the festival is celebrated as the ‘Festival of Oneness’ to encourage a sense of belongingness, and pride in ownership of the land among the people.

The dignitaries also released two coffee table books – Manipur Sangai Festival 2022 and Manipur Today Special Edition on Sangai Festival – on the occasion.

As part of the inaugural function, the Manipur Sangai Festival 2022 theme song was rendered and several cultural troupes performed. Biren Singh accompanied by the Union minister interacted with representatives of different communities in front of their respective traditional huts at the Sangai Ethnic Park.

Earlier in the day, Biren Singh also inaugurated the Sangai Ethnic Park wherein replicas of traditional houses of 34 different tribes of Manipur are being displayed.