Manipur sanctions Rs 3 crore for construction of 37 Tribal Museums

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday said that the state government has sanctioned Rs 3.88 crores for the construction of 37 Tribal Museums across the state.

“With Christmas just around the corner, I’m happy to share that the State Govt. has sanctioned Rs 3,88,50,000 for construction of 37 tribal museums in different parts of Manipur. These museums will play an important role in preserving the cultural heritage of Tribal communities,” N Biren Singh tweeted.

The proposed museums are aimed at preserving the cultural heritage of the diverse hill communities inhabiting the state.

An order issued in this connection by the Art and Culture department of Manipur stated that the amount shall be drawn and deposited with Deputy Commissioner of the concerned districts. The work shall be executed by the committee of village concerned to be constituted by the DC and the Museum shall also be maintained by the communities themselves.

Manipur has a population of over 27 lakh and a geographical area of 22,327 sq km of which 90 percent are hills. Of the total 16 districts, 10 are in hills and 6 in the valley.

There are as many as 33 recognised tribes in Manipur and majority of them are Christian. Most of them reside in Hill districts of Manipur while the general Meitei people who are Hindu, confine in the valley areas. The major tribal communities are Tangkhul, Zeliangrong, Kukis.

The tribal communities have their own traditional and religious practices. In the early 19th century most of the tribes in the state converted to Christianity after the arrival of Missionary Reverend William Pettrigrew.

