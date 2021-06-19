Manipur: Sambit Patra arrives in Imphal for three-day visit, decision on state BJP chief likely

The main purpose of Sambit Patra’s visit is to discuss issues pertaining to the appointment of BJP Manipur Pradesh president | Twitter/(@BJP4Manipur)

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra arrived in Imphal on Saturday for a three-day visit. He held meetings with party workers and state BJP leaders later the day.

According to reliable sources, the main purpose of Sambit Patra’s visit is to discuss issues pertaining to the appointment of BJP Manipur Pradesh president, the post which has been lying vacant since the death of Prof. S Tikendra Singh due to Covid-19 complication on May 13.

Soon after his arrival, Patra went to the BJP Manipur Pradesh office wherein he offered condolence prayer for Singh. This was followed by a series of meeting with office bearers, Morchas president and spokespersons of BJP Manipur Pradesh. Later he also interacted with district president of BJP Manipur Pradesh regarding the upcoming organisational programs.

On Sunday, Sambit Patra will attend the state executive meeting of BJP Manipur Pradesh virtually. He will leave Imphal on June 21, Monday.

Earlier, a handful of BJP national leaders had also visited Imphal in connection with the appointment of BJP Manipur Pradesh president. It is learnt that there are as many as six contenders, including a woman leader, for the presidential post.