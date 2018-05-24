Manipur rolls up sleeves against immigrant influx, sends 44 back

Police conducts checking along Indo-Myanmar road. ( Express Photo) Police conducts checking along Indo-Myanmar road. ( Express Photo)

Manipur police on Thursday sent back 44 illegal immigrants and arrested three after they tried entering the state without valid documents from different check posts established at border areas. Of the total 44 immigrants, 38 immigrants were detected from Mao check post, 6 from Jiribam check post. The three arrested immigrants, all of them residents of Myanmar, were arrested from Tengnoupal along Indo-Myanmar road.

Security measures in border areas of Manipur beefed up considerably on Thursday, a day after Chief Minister N Biren Singh, issued a strong directive to police on illegal entry of immigrants into the state. The chief minister also warned that if any illegal immigrant is detected under the jurisdiction of a certain police station, then all the concerned officers of the police station will have to face stringent action for giving passage to illegal immigrants. Singh’s directive comes in wake of the series of arrest of illegal immigrants including Rohingiyas from the state, particularly from Imphal.

Subsequently, the Manipur police, as per the Director General of Police (DGP) has established drop gates in front of Mao police station bordering Nagaland, Jiribam police station bordering Assam, Moirang police station along National Highways 150 and Kundong Lairembi at Moreh border town. The drop gates, established in the border areas would be manned by the police round the clock for effective checking of movement of militants, anti-social elements particularly illegal immigrants, said Inspector General of Police (IGP), L. Kailun.

The concerned officers-in-charge of the four police stations under the direct supervisions of the concerned sub-divisional police officers shall be responsible for ensuring that all suspected persons, vehicles, baggage is thoroughly checked and verified to ensure that no illegal migrants, anti-social elements, militants and contraband items are allowed to enter or move freely within the state through the four entry points.

Meanwhile, Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS) co-convenor, Y. Dhiren hailed the state government for taking note of the “people’s voice” and taking up appropriate measures to stop the influx of illegal immigrants, without proper documents in the state. The JCILPS convener expressed his optimism that the government this time would pass the ILP bill in the upcoming assembly session, as promised.

