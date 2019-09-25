Manipur: RIMS radiology X-ray facility sealed for violating rules

Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) Wednesday sealed the X-ray facility of the Radiology department of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Imphal and served notice warning to seal ten other X-ray Diagnostic facility of the Institute for violation for Atomic Energy (Radiation Protection) Rules, 2004.

The incident comes in wake of Manipur Government’s effort to upgrade the RIMS to AIIMS level.

Union Minister of Health, Dr Harsh Vardhan, who just recently visited Manipur also assured to take RIMS to greater heights after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren submitted proposals for improving health care facilities in the state including upgrading RIMS to AIIMS level.

“For violation of Rule 3 of the Atomic Energy (Radiation Protection) Rules, 2004 under section 16 and 17 of the Atomic Energy Act, 1962. This Medical Diagnostic X-ray facility is sealed till further order”, reads a notice posted outside the equipment room of the Radiology department.

According to scientific officers of AERB several discrepancies were found at RIMS X-ray diagnostic facilities.

The scientists further revealed that the facility of the Radiology was sealed for the technician were found using outdated Thermoluminescent Dosimeter (TLD) badge which is used for measuring the radiation dose of a person. Moreover, the facility was found without a door which is very hazardous, said the scientists.

Warning notice was served to other ten facilities for operating without license within 30 days and asked to initiate for obtaining operation license, added the scientists. The AERB further warned that failure to comply with the notice may the authority may land in legal tangle under section 24 of the Atomic Energy Act besides sealing the facilities.

Ch. Arunkumar Singh, Medical Superintendent of RIMS said that most of the equipments are outdated and were installed since the establishment of the institution. However, he assured to soon upgrade the license and also upgrade equipments.

The visiting scientists also reportedly visited handful of private hospitals operating in Imphal and found that only one private hospital met the standard.