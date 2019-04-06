Manipur: Returning Officer serves showcause notice to Congress spokesperson for allegations against CM

The Returning Officer (RO) from inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency on Saturday served a show cause notice to Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) spokesperson, Kh Joykishan, who had accused the Manipur Chief Minister Manipur, N. Biren Singh to be embroiled in a bribery case.

Naorem Praveen Singh, the RO has asked Joykishan to submit a written clarification within 48 hours on the receipt of the notice.

The notice was served following a complaint lodged by the personal secretary of Manipur’s Chief Minister, Salam Rajen Singh, to the Election Commission of India (ECI), contending that Joykishan has violated the Model Code of Conduct by hurling “unverified” allegation against the Chief Minister, who is also the star campaigner of the BJP. The same complaint was also lodged to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manipur and ROs of the concerned constituency.

Manipur has two parliamentary seats Inner and Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituencies.

The MPCC spokesperson had alleged that a man named James Gangte gave an amount of Rs 12,90,000 to a relative of the Chief Minister for clearing bills worth over Rs 68,00,000 of the Khuga Multipurpose Project.

It was alleged that the money marked for the CM was paid through N. Rajendra Singh, CM’s younger brother. The money was allegedly paid when Biren Singh was the IFCD Minister.

Salam Rajen pointed out that as per the Model Code of Conduct, no criticism of other parties or their workers on the basis of “unverified” allegation can be made. As such the CM’s personal secretary urged the ECI to take necessary action against Joykishan.

He also drew the attention of ECI to take actions against all the newspapers who have carried the unverified news.

The personal secretary also pointed out that Joykishan continued to make statements regarding the outcome of the ensuing Lok Sabha election and linked it to his “unverified” allegations.

“It is to request you to show cause as to why the statements made in the press conference are not in violation of the Model Code of Conduct enforced in the state of Manipur in connection with the general elections to the 17th Lok Sabha, 2019,” said the RO.

The election to the inner parliamentary seat will be held on April 11 during the first phase and the outer seat on April 18.