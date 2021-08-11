Manipur creates 18 reserved posts for Olympians in sports department

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Wednesday said the state Cabinet in its recent meeting has created 18 posts and reserved them for state Olympians in the Youth Affairs and Sports Department.

Earlier in the day, hockey Olympians Nilakanta Sharma and Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam were received by the Chief Minister and Education Minister Sorokhaibam Rajen upon their arrival at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport. The Olympians were accorded a grand welcome by the masses gathered at the airport.

The posts created includes 10 positions of assistant director for participants, five posts of deputy director for medal winners and three posts of joint director for gold medal winners at Olympic Games.

Singh said the state government is committed to develop games and sports, terming it the key to instill good discipline and manners among the youths.

“As the government is putting in much effort to end the drug menace, it is imperative to encourage the youths, make them feel interested in games and sports and divert their minds from getting addicted to intoxicating substances,” Singh said.

Hailing the heroic performances and achievements of the state’s athletes in the recent Tokyo Olympics, Singh stated the young and talented Olympians would be a source of inspiration and motivation among the youths of the state.

Manipur government is also planning to develop Manipur Olympians’ Park, a tourist site in Imphal West in honour of Olympians from the state.

“The park will have statues of Olympians from Manipur. It will also have enough space to accommodate future Olympians,” said Singh.