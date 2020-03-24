Manipur reports first confirmed case of COVID-19, curfew clamped in most of the districts

Following the conformation, the JNIMS hospital, where the Covid-19 patient was hospitalised have suspended all OPD with immediate effects and until further notice. Following the conformation, the JNIMS hospital, where the Covid-19 patient was hospitalised have suspended all OPD with immediate effects and until further notice.

A 23-year-old girl from Manipur’s Imphal West district on Tuesday was tested positive for COVID-19, the first-ever confirmed coronavirus case in the state.The patient is being treated at the isolation ward of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS).

Soon after the confirmation, Manipur Government imposed curfew Imphal East and West district until further orders.

In a video message, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has clarified that the state was compelled to impose the curfew owing to the recklessness shown by some sections.

“The best medicine to combat Covid-19 is to stay indoors and avoid mass gathering. However, it is unfortunate that some people are very irresponsible. They are not taking the Government order seriously. We had witnessed many people defying the lockdown and it is very disheartening to see that some are still trying to venture out during curfew. ”, said N. Biren Singh.

Asserting that the fight against the disease can be won with collective efforts, Singh appealed to the people to extend their cooperation by following Government instructions.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr K. Rajo, Director of Health services, Manipur, said that the 23-year-old is a student of Bristol University, UK. He said the girl arrived in Delhi from UK on March 18 and headed to Kolkata on March 19. In Kolkata, the girl was joined by her younger brother, who came from the US and stayed in a Hotel before coming to Manipur.

The brother and sister duo arrived in Imphal on March 21 morning and headed straight to their home in Thangmeiband in Imphal West.

Dr. K Rajo further revealed that the girl’s family contacted the control room on Tuesday after showing signs of Covid-19. She was immediately evacuated to JNIMS Isolation ward the same day and had her samples tested, he said.

The positive status of the girl was confirmed on Tuesday after having conducted two tests. However, her brother, who accompanied her tested negative, said the doctor.

“There is no need to be alarmed as the girl’s condition is fine. She doesn’t need to be under ventilators”, said Dr. Rajo.

It has been informed that as many as 12 persons including 7 immediately family members who came into contact with the girl have been quarantined in Government facility in Imphal West district. Moreover, the department reportedly have begun tracing the co-passengers of the flight which the girl came.

Clarifying on the rumours surrounding the status of family members of the girl, the Health director said, “All the family members and those who came into contact are in good health unlike the rumours spreading in social media. Do not succumb to rumours and following the instructions of the Government strictly to stay safe”, appealed the director.

Following the conformation, the JNIMS hospital, where the Covid-19 patient was hospitalised have suspended all OPD with immediate effects and until further notice.

With the curfew extended to almost all the districts in the state by evening, the state Government has notified that all stranded passengers stuck outside the state to avail facilities of accommodation with food in the Manipur Bhawans.

On Monday, Manipur cabinet has ordered for a total lockdown with immediate effect till March 31 as precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to the state. The state also sealed all its interstate borders and suspended all forms of public transports until further notice.

Further ordering the closure of all shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and main markets, the cabinet also resolved to district free rice under the National Food Security Act.

