Manipur repatriates 10 children from Kerala

As many as ten children, including nine girls from Imphal East District and a boy from Thoubal District, were repatriated to Imphal from Kozhikode on Monday.

The children were escorted by eight officials of Kerala State including the Special Juvenile Police Unit, Kozhikode, District Child Protection Unit, Kozhikode and two volunteers.

Of total ten children, nine children were inmates of Ciesco Girls Home and the boy was an inmate of Calicut Orphanage. They were repatriated back to the state following an order of the Child Welfare Committee, Kozhikode, Kerala.

Manipur Social Welfare Minister Henry Okram thanked the Kerala Government for enabling the repatriation.

It is learnt that the repatriation team started their journey from Kozhilode on November 19 by road and reached Imphal Monday evening.

On reaching the state, the children along with their escorts were taken to IIIT, Mantripukhri and conducted COVID-19 testing. After the test, they (children) were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Imphal East and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Thoubal District along with the officials of child welfare departments of the concerned districts.

After having cross-checked and verification of the children, they were handed over to their respective parents after observing due formalities.

The social welfare department appealed to the general public that no child be sent to other states on the pretext of giving free education and shelter by any organisation or individual.

