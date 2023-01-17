Rare species of duck sighted in Manipur’s Loktak lake after over 90 years

A rare species of duck, Greater Scaup, locally known as Sadangman, was recently sighted in Loktak lake in Manipur’s Bishnupur district after a gap of over 90 years.

The Greater Scaup is a medium-sized diving duck species that belongs to the family of Anatidae.

It has been reported that the duck species was sighted by ornithologist Kumam Jugeswor and members of Wildlife Explorers Manipur.

Talking about the sighting, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote on Facebook: “On January 13, 2023, Birdwatchers resighted 26 numbers of Greater Scaup (Bluebill) at Hubidak area in Loktak Lake (at the South of Sendra). Ornithologists say that this is the first record of sighting of the duck in Loktak Lake after 94 years.”

While there is no record of Greater Scaup roosting widely in Manipur during the British period, there are records of Captain L Gamble of Gurkha Rifles and Indian Civil Service officer JP Mills gunning down the ducks on January 25, 1925, and in December 1927, respectively, sources said.

At present, several whistling ducks and coots are also roosting in Loktak lake.

Meanwhile, the Bishnupur Forest Division, Manipur in association with Wildlife Explorer Manipur, and Green Brigade Manipur, among others, organised a one-day awareness campaign Tuesday on waterbird conservation in Loktak Inland Water Transport Complex, Sendra.

Advertisement

Kh Shamungou, chairman of Manipur Wetland Authority (Technical committee), said during the winter season various species of birds, including endangered ones, migrate to Loktak lake every year.