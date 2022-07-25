Manipur proposes to spend Rs 34,930 crore for fiscal 2022-23

Manipur Power Minister Thongam Biswajit Monday tabled the budget estimate for financial year 2022-23 and proposed to spend Rs 34,930 crore out of the consolidated state fund during the ongoing fiscal year. The budget estimate for fiscal 2021-2022 was Rs 28,824 crore.

Biswajit tabled the budget estimate in the absence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who also holds the finance portfolio. The budget estimate was tabled during the first sitting of the second session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

As per the budget, the total revenue expenditure for 2022-23 has been estimated to be Rs 17,914 crore, and capital outlay projected at Rs 9,272 crore.

The total receipts are estimated to be Rs 33,700 crore – revenue receipts worth Rs 24,447 crore and capital receipts amounting to Rs 9,252 crore. Notably, the state’s own tax and non-tax receipts are Rs 2,400 crore and Rs 400 crore, respectively.

The minister further said that the fiscal deficit during the year is estimated at Rs 2,748 crore, which is 6.5 per cent of the GSDP. During 2022-23, the total outstanding debt as a percentage of the GSDP is projected at 37.92 per cent, he said.

Biswajit informed the House that the pandemic, which started towards the end of financial year 2019-20, had a massive impact on the state and the period also witnessed a considerable reduction in resource receipts. The impact was felt during 2021-22 as well. The cumulative impact of these years has posed a serious challenge to the fiscal position of the state, he said.

The minister said resource transfers from the Union government showed considerable improvement during the second half of financial year 2021-22, largely on account of good collection of personal income tax and corporate tax.

The minister expressed confidence that the state will continue to register good economic growth by taking all necessary steps in consultation with the Government of India.

He said despite the recent increase in commodity prices and sudden rise in Covid-19 infection, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 42,301 crore against the GSDP of Rs 37,760 crore for 2021-22.

“In the last few years, the state’s own tax revenue has recorded a gradual growth. This is driven mainly by good collection of state GST, motor vehicle tax, and sales tax. The state is taking additional steps to expand the tax base and reduce tax evasion. Any additional resource mobilized will assist the state to meet its various obligations. Various sources of resource mobilization are being explored,” he said.