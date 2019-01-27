Manipur: PREPAK militant claims hand in IED blast on Republic Day

The Proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) has claimed responsibility for triggering an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion on Republic Day in Manipur.

PREPAK is one of the constituents of Co-ordination Committee (Cor Com), an umbrella body of major militant outfits operating in Manipur.

On Saturday afternoon, an IED was exploded near the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) camp in Imphal West district amid Republic Day celebration. While there was no report of human casualties, police recovered splinters from the blast site.

The outfit in a statement claimed that it also exploded four IEDs in different parts of the state starting January 25 night including the blast near the BRTF camp.

It said the IED was exploded as a part of the boycott of India’s 70th Republic Day celebration called by the fraternal revolutionary groups of the Western South East Asia (WESEA) region.

“The blast is a clear message to the “colonial master” (India) that the people of WESEA are against the Republic Day celebration since 1950 though it is a day of celebration for the people of mainland India,” it said.

The outfit vowed to continue the revolutionary movement and fight against the Indian “colonial rule” until they regain the lost sovereignty of the state.

Despite the boycott call from the militant groups, the 70th Republic Day was celebrated in Manipur at the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal celebrated with any disturbances.

Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla unfurled the Tricolour amidst heavy security measures in Imphal.

Altogether, 73 marching contingents, including nine band contingents and various school contingents led by Parade Commander, 20 cultural troupes from various communities and organisations across the state showcased their cultural performances.

While a total of 18 tableaus of various departments, Manipur Government also released four convicts serving sentences on the occasion of Republic Day celebration.