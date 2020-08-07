Manipur: Pregnant woman dies after being denied admission by five hospitals, probe ordered

The patient’s kin have alleged she was denied treatment at both government-run, and private, hospitals in Imphal (Representational/Reuters) The patient’s kin have alleged she was denied treatment at both government-run, and private, hospitals in Imphal (Representational/Reuters)

A pregnant woman from Noney district in Manipur died Thursday after she was allegedly denied admission by five hospitals in Imphal.

The woman’s family members claimed all the hospitals visited by them late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning said she cannot be admitted as doctors were not available. The state health department has constituted a committee to probe the matter and directed the probe panel to submit its report within a week.

Kanpatliu Kamei, 20, and her unborn child passed away at the casualty entrance of a private hospital in the wee hours of Thursday, over 12 hours after her family approached the first hospital.

Kanpatliu first arrived at the Senapati district hospital around 3 pm on Wednesday from Makuilongdi village, her maternal home. The doctors at the hospital reportedly kept her under observation for several hours and later referred her to another hospital in Imphal around 10 pm.

Dr Allen Chiru, who was among those who treated the patient at the Senapati district hospital, said they could not feel the heartbeat of the fetus after she was brought to the hospital. The doctor said the family had attempted to deliver the child at home before coming to the hospital, adding that she was referred to a bigger hospital on the request of her husband and relative after being kept under observation.

The patient was later brought to the state capital but two government-run hospitals and three private facilities refused to admit her, her elder brother Kanpatliu Kamei alleged. He said that they were carrying a medical certificate

declaring that she tested negative for COVID-19.

Following the incident, the Manipur government has instructed all government and private hospitals “to ensure that all patients who reach their facility are attended promptly, especially emergency and time bound cases”.

“Many health care facilities are denying service to patients due to Covid-19 pandemic. Each hospital shall designate responsible staff to ensure there is no denial of service,” said an order issued by the departments Principal Secretary V Vummunlang. Failure to comply with the order will be severely dealt with, the order stated.

(Inputs from PTI)

