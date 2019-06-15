Manipur Congress demands fresh polling on LS seats, alleges violation of MCC

Manipur Congress Saturday approached the Election Commission and demanded fresh polling in all the Lok Sabha seats in the state, alleging a violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Advertising

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Gaikhangam Gangmei pointed out that there was a withdrawal of public funds in two major departments while the code of conduct was in force, adding that the Chief Minister Office (CMO) had ordered an inquiry into one of the departments, Works and Power, from March to May.

“There is a high possibility that the withdrawn public money was utilised in the 17th Lok Sabha election for garnering votes by the BJP,” he said.

The BJP was earlier charged of using unfair means and malpractices during the election, he said, and requested EC to declare recent elections as null and void and conduct fresh polls.

Advertising

He contended that the officer level committee constituted by Chief Minister N Biren Singh to examine the details of the allegations is very unlikely to serve justice.

The senior Congress legislator demanded a high-level enquiry headed by an individual, not less than the rank of retired Chief Justice of High Court, to probe into the allegations.

Expressing his grave concern over the unfavourable political and financial scenario in the state, Gaikhangam alleged that the present instability and crisis within the government was causing hindrances in taking up developmental works.

“Being a healthy opposition, we cannot remain as a mute spectator when the state is confronted with a crisis,” he said.

He also charged CM Biren Singh of defying the provisions of the Indian Constitution by violating Rules of Business of Manipur, Allocation of Business Rule, Manipur framed under Article 166 (3) of the Indian Constitution.

“The minister in-charge of finance should be the final authority to decide on financial matters,” Gaikhangam said.

With regards to the overdraft and the ban imposed by RBI, he said that the Congress Legislature Party leader O. Ibobi, was the longest serving CM of Manipur, had earlier cautioned the government of its financial status on the floor of the House.