Manipur polls: Kuki insurgent groups to support BJP candidates

A day after the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), an umbrella group of 17 Kuki insurgent groups, extended its “support” to all BJP candidates in areas of Manipur where it operates, the United Peoples’ Front (UPF), which represents eight other Kuki outfits, followed suit.

On Saturday, Sanga Hmar, the convenor of UPF, issued a release “appealing to all chiefs, village authorities, community leaders and the people at large” to support BJP candidates in UPF operational areas.

Both the KNO and the UPF cited the assurance given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to end the Kuki insurgency as a reason for the step. At a recent rally in Churachandpur, also known as the Kuki heartland of the state, Shah had assured that the Kuki insurgency problem would end “if BJP is voted to power for the second time”.

KNO president PS Haokip had stated that in line with its ongoing political dialogue with the Government of India, the BJP leadership has promised swift settlement of its political aspirations. The letter also ‘warned’ that any person or organization acting “contrary to this appeal” would be deemed as “acting against Kuki interest”.

Meanwhile, the state unit of the Congress reacted strongly to the development, terming it a direct threat to the democratic rights of the people and also a total violation of the model code of conduct (CoC).

In a memorandum submitted to the Election Commission, the Congress asked the Chief Election Commissioner and the chief electoral officer to take the “most serious and urgent note of this deliberate, dangerous and diabolic statement that violates in unmistakable language the Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct”.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who is the party observer for Manipur polls, tweeted: “Aap Chronology Samjhiye. 22.02.22: PM comes to Manipur. 23.02.22: Union Home Minister comes to Manipur. 25.02.22: Banned outfit Kuki National Organisation issues a statement supporting BJP and threatening voters. It’s a blatant violation of Model Code of Conduct. ECI must intervene!”.

Both the KNO and the UPF are under tripartite Suspension of Operation (SoO) pacts with the GoI and the Manipur government since August 22, 2008. Initially, their demand was a separate Kuki state, but after the last rounds of talks with the Centre held in January 2020, the Kuki groups backed down from their statehood demand, and are now asking for a ‘territorial council’.

Notably, Kukis comprise nearly 30 per cent of the total 28.5 lakh population of Manipur.