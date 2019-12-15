Manipur police warns of action against those supporting CAA strike

Indian students hold placards against the Citizenship Amendment Act as the ongoing curfew was partially lifted in Gauhati, India, Saturday, December 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Indian students hold placards against the Citizenship Amendment Act as the ongoing curfew was partially lifted in Gauhati, India, Saturday, December 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Manipur police Sunday warned people of action if they support a general strike called by four Left-leaning political parties in Manipur on December 19 against the amended Citizenship Act. The development comes three days after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh issued a similar warning against protestors using violence during the protest.

Clay Khongsai, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zone-I, said the proposed 12-hour strike is going to give a lot of inconveniences to the people of the state, particularly to the students who are staying outside.

“I have been getting many calls from people, mostly students studying outside the state, seeking help as they are unable to come back to Manipur due to the prevailing situation in Assam,” he said.

Against this backdrop, imposing another strike in Manipur would be a huge problem for the students, particularly girls, added the IGP.

Moreover, he pointed out that the Supreme Court has issued an order declaring strike and blockade as constitutional and the same was upheld by the Home Department of Manipur in an order dated April 10, 2018.

He appealed to the Left parties to call-off the proposed strike taking into consideration the hardship of students of the state.

The IGP also appealed to the licensed shop owners, transporters among others to carry on with their business, assuring maximum security to prevent any untoward during the bandh. However, business owners shall be liable for legal action in case they participate in such bandh, the IGP said citing an order by the Home Department.

Meanwhile, Manipur government has announced that the delivery system of fuel to the public through the respective retail outlets will be supervised and regulated with immediate effect in order to prevent hoarding and panic buying of fuel by the public.

Since the last two days, commuters are queueing up at the oil depots with the intention to stock petroleum products as the protests in Assam continues unabated.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd