Manipur police rescue 70 more Nepali nationals, another trafficker held

A day after over 101 Nepali girls were rescued from two different locations in the state, Manipur police continued operations Saturday and rescued atleast 70 Nepali boys and girls. Police also arrested one more trafficker believed to be the main suspect of the trafficking gang involved.

In the first incident, Tengnoupal police rescued atleast 20 nationals of Nepal including five women and 15 boys, on the second day of their rescue operation in Moreh town bordering Myanmar. The police team also arrested the main suspect in the trafficking case identified as Madan Kumar Kharel, 52, hailing from 07 Prithvinagar, Jhapa, Nepal.

The accused is reportedly responsible for bringing 20 of the 40 Nepali girls who were rescued from Moreh on Friday. The verification of the 15 rescued males are underway to ascertain whether they are traffickers or not, police informed.

The Moreh police have so far arrested two alleged traffickers and rescued as many as 55 nationals of Nepal including 45 women and 15 men. Police also arrested one more Nepal national identified as Rajiv Sharma, and an FIR has been lodged against the traffickers under several sections of the IPC and under the Trafficking of person and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Imphal West district magistrate remanded the two alleged traffickers who were arrested from Imphal on Friday to five days police custody for further interrogation. Meanwhile, Police also rescued 51 nationals of Nepal from Imphal including 38 women and 13 adult men during Saturday rescue operations.

Sources said that the nationals were rescued from hotels and rented houses located near the Imphal airport and another three women from the airport. However, police are yet to give any details about the identity of the rescued individuals.

According to Manipur Alliance for Child Rights (MACR), as many as 310 women from Nepal have crossed into Myanmar, from December 2018 till January this year, through Moreh border town. The MACR disclosed that the figure was found in the data of the immigration office at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Moreh.