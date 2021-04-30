Manipur Police recover 34 hand grenades following arrest of three militants

Police said the arrest of the militant cadres and subsequent seizure of the hand grenades was made by a team of Thoubal police under the supervision of the SP Dr S. Ibomcha. (Express Photo)

Manipur Police Friday recovered as many as 34 hand grenades following the arrest of three cadres of a banned militant outfit.

Police said the arrest of the militant cadres and subsequent seizure of the hand grenades was made by a team of Thoubal police under the supervision of the SP Dr S. Ibomcha.

The grenades were meant for carrying out “prejudicial activities”, including extortion, to raise funds for the outfit, police added.

“We received information that the banned outfit is planning to lob hand grenades in some government offices and brick manufacturing units, among others installations, to fulfil their objective of extortion”, Ibomcha said.

Acting on the information, several units of police commandos were deployed at several vulnerable locations and they conducted intensified frisking and checking activities. Subsequently, around 12:30 pm, one of the units intercepted a militant cadre named M. Megha Singh at Champrathong in Thoubal district, the SP said.

It is learnt that acting on leads from Megha Singh, the police nabbed two more cadres of the banned outfit Friday itself. They were identified as N. Tikendra Meetei and M. Rajkumar Singh.

It is learnt that the hand grenades were recovered from a banana plantation farm on the basis of information extracted from Rajkumar Singh.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the cadres were planning to lob hand grenades at government offices, officials etc for extortion,” the SP said, adding that the police team also recovered extortion notes and mobile phones from the possession of the arrested cadres.