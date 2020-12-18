Manipur: Police officer returns gallantry award after court acquits ex-ADC chairman in drug haul case

Chief Minister Biren Singh, and the then Additional SP (Narcotics) Thounaojam Brinda. (File photo)

An Additional Superintendent of Police in the Manipur Police force returned her ‘Chief Minister Gallantry Medal’ conferred by the state as a part of the CM’s “War Against Drugs” campaign.

The development comes a day after the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in Manipur acquitted former ADC chairman of Chandel Lukhosei Zou and six others in a high profile drug haul case in 2018.

Th. Brinda, who was the then additional SP of NAB police station, had led the operation leading to the arrest of Lukhosei Zou and seven others allegedly with a huge haul of drugs, cash on June 19, 2018. The drugs seized in the series of raids was worth over Rs 27 crore in the international market.

“In recognition for this case as part of the honourable Chief Minister’s ‘War Against Drugs’, I was conferred the Chief Minister’s police medal for Gallantry on the occasion of Patriot’s Day in August 13, 2018. However, the investigation and prosecution have been deemed unsatisfactory by the honourable ND&PS court. I feel inclined that I have not conducted my duty as ‘per the wishes’ of the Criminal Judiciary System of the land. Hence for the reason cited above, I do not consider myself deserving of the honour bestowed upon me by your good self. I, therefore, return the same to the state Home Department so that it may be given to a more deserving and loyal police officer,” Brinda stated in a letter addressed to the Chief Minister.

Th Brinda is the first Narcotic police officer in the history of Manipur to be bestowed with the gallantry medal.

On Thursday, the NDPS court acquitted the former ADC chairman and six others stating that the prosecution has failed to prove their allegation against the accused. However, two others arrested in the same case were convicted. Zou was elected as the member of district council from Congress ticket and later joined the BJP to form the local body government in Chandel. He was expelled from party after the incident.

