Manipur: Police officer arrested in drug trafficking case

In a major breakthrough, Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) Police Manipur has arrested a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for his involvement in the trafficking of 2 kilos of brown sugar worth 2.4 crores in the international market.

Advertising

The accused, Takhellambam Bangkabihari, a resident of Uripok Achom Leikai, is presently posted in the Special Investigation Team of Manipur Police.

He was arrested on Tuesday morning at 5: 15 am from his Uripok residence, said a press statement released by the superintendent of police/NAB PRO.

Sources from the NAB informed that the investigation was led by Thounaojam Brinda, additional SP NAB, the first woman narcotic officer to be conferred with a gallantary award of Manipur Chief Minister’s Police Medal.

Advertising

The DSP was arrested following disclosure of one, Khumujam Robindro, 46, who was arrested by NAB on October 28 with two kilos of Heroin brown sugar from Konung Mamang in Imphal East. Robindro is a resident of Mayang Imphal Konchak Makha Leikai, Imphal West.

The statement stated that during the course of the investigation, Robindro, who is now in judicial custody, disclosed that he received information that his friend Bangkabihari has some kilos of heroin brown sugar with him at Jiribam Police station, said the release. It is learnt that Bangkabihari was also posted as the officer-in-charge of Jiribam Police station at the Manipur-Assam border.

After several rounds of meetings at Jiribam and Imphal, between the two accused, Bangkabihari brought two kilos of the brown sugar and delivered to Robindro at his residence on October 16 for disposal, the release added.

With Manipur bordering Myanmar, the state is used as a conduit for smuggling of many items including drugs, arms, human trafficking etc. From March 2017 to August 2018, Manipur Police have reportedly registered 483 drugs-related cases and arrested 636 persons including 126 women.

The total quantity of drugs and contraband items seized during this period were over 19 kg of No. 4 heroin powder, over 5,031 kg of Ganja, over 243 kg of Opium, 3,88,342 capsules of Spasmo Proxivon (SP), 23,480 tablets and 31 Strips of Nitrosun (N-10), 10,83,283 WY tablets, 4,697 bottles of Cough Syrup, over 17 kg of Brown Sugar, 29,000 Ephedrine tablets and 30,800 Alphawin tablets.