Manipur police to be equipped with sniper rifles: CM N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to inform the state assembly that police department would be equipped with sniper rifles in addition to MP5 sub-machine guns and bomb diffusing kits as a part of police modernization.

The Chief Minister was responding to queries raised by opposition MLA during cut motion moved by the opposition bench during the voting for demands for grant.

N Biren Singh said the state government has ordered 9 sniper rifles, some MP5 rifles and bomb diffusing kits.

Singh said that there is an immediate need to strengthen the police force noting the activities of militants, who are operating with sophisticated weapons.

To help maintain law and order situation in the state, Singh said, the department would deploy as many as 2217 newly passed out police personnel in different police stations across the state.

The department has installed CCTV cameras at several locations in Imphal and also distributed over 65 police vehicles in order to meet current shortcomings in the departments, he added.

Initiatives are also being taken up the department to improve the relationship between police and the public by organizing monthly interaction programmes in police stations across the state, he continued.

The Chief Minister, who is also holding the Home portfolio, said that his government has also introduced new transfer and posting policy according which police personnel has to stay in the posted location for at least 2 years.

Moving the cut motion, Congress MLA, K. Ranjit, has pointed out that militants are better equipped with sophisticated weapons than the police force. The opposition MLA also lamented on the failure of the police department to curb any anti-social activities like frequent bomb blasts in the state capital and also the inability to implement transfer policy effectively among others.