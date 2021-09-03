Manipur Police constable suspended for assaulting doctor for stepping out during curfew

A Manipur Police constable was suspended while punitive action was taken against another Friday after the duo allegedly misbehaved with a doctor and at least one of them assaulted him.

The incident took place in front of Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s residence Thursday evening around 8pm at Luwangsangbam in Imphal East district when constable Colling Kshetrimayum and his colleague were on guard duty.

Imphal East district SP N Herojit Singh issued a suspension order against the constable after a complaint was lodged by Dr K Soreingam.

In his complaint, Dr Soreingam said he was returning home after picking up his wife Dr K Lumthing R V from the CMC hospital in Imphal East. Upon spotting the doctor couple’s car, the two cops stopped the vehicle and asked them for a reason to be out during the night curfew, which starts at 6pm in Manipur.

Dr Soreingnam alleged that despite telling the on-duty cops that he is a doctor, one of the two assaulted him with his rifle stock, leaving him unconscious for minutes. The doctor had also produced his and his wife’s ID cards as proof. The doctor also alleged that the two policemen were under the influence of alcohol.

The SP said, “A disciplinary proceeding is being contemplated against Colling Kshetrimayum for his grave misconduct and dereliction of duty. Therefore, he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect until further order and punitive action was taken against the other policeman. It has been learnt that only Collin was directly involved in the assault.”

The Imphal chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) condemned the incident and issued a statement saying, “The security personnel involved in this heinous act are not fit to serve the people and should be terminated.” The doctors’ association also threatened to launch a series of state-wide protests if the erring policemen are not stripped off their duties within three days.