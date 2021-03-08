Manipur: Police bust 2 brown sugar manufacturing labs in Thoubal, arrest 3

Manipur police arrested three individuals and seized drugs in Thoubal district on Sunday. (Express Photo)

Stepping up its “War on Drugs”, Manipur Police busted two brown sugar manufacturing laboratories in Lilong Nungei area in Thoubal district and arrested 3 individuals on Sunday.

S Ibomcha, Superintendent of Police, Thoubal district, said, “Based on a tip-off, our police team rushed to the Lilong Nungei areas at around 8.45 pm and raided the houses of some suspects. During the raids, the police team found two drug labs from where two suspects were taken into custody.”

The team also seized 565 grams of refined heroin brown sugar powder, 1104.98kg of heroin brown sugar, 5kg opium and 131 litres of morphinated liquid among other things, the SP added.

The SP further informed that four others, who are involved in the drugs racket, are still at large. “We are confident that they will soon be arrested. We appeal to the public to extend their support to eliminate drugs and make the society drug-free”, the SP said.

Thoubal police have busted several drug manufacturing laboratories in the district, with the biggest one being in 2019 where the police team recovered drugs worth over Rs 166 crore.