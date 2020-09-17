Manipur Police arrests three suspects in armed robbery case

A sum of Rs 20 lakhs in cash has also been recovered by the police from one of the three suspects.(Representational)

Manipur Police Wednesday arrested three employees of Writer Safe Guard (WSG) in connection with the armed robbery that resulted in the killing of a security guard of the group near an SBI branch in Churachandpur district. Police said the suspects were arrested after the investigation revealed that they were involved in siphoning off over Rs 2 crore.

The three employees who were engaged to deposit money in the ATMs never deposited the full amount in the past five years, police added. A sum of Rs 20 lakhs in cash has also been recovered by the police from one of the three suspects.

Lawrence Munluo, additional SP Churachandpur district said, “We strongly believe that the siphoning off money is somehow linked with the armed robbery”.

On September 4 morning, armed miscreants shot a security guard of the WSG who was guarding cash transporting van before robbing around 1.15 crore rupees. The security guard later succumbed to his injuries. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Arambam Ranjan Meetei, of Zouveng, Khuga Tampak, Churachandpur. He was an employee of the Writer Safe Guard and engaged to deposit money at different ATM booths in Churachandpur, under Hitachi and Fidelity National Information Service (FIS).

According to the FIS, Meetei was among the four employees who were engaged to deposit money in various ATM booths in the district headquarters. Of the four staff, two were engaged for depositing money at ATM machines and the other one was the driver of the van excluding Meetei.

While police picked up three co-workers of the deceased guard, there were no witnesses to the incident which occurred in broad daylight. Police suspected that assailants might have used a gun suppressor to shoot the guard to attract less attention.

Following this theory, police did not rule out the involvement of militant groups who have access to such sophisticated weapons. “We have our own doubt which is why we are looking at all the angles including the militants. But, with the investigation still in its initial stage we cannot go into the details”, said the additional SP.

Director General of Police (DGP), Manipur had met the representatives of militant groups under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) operating in the district. WSG is sub-contracted by the SBI for ATM cash management and is responsible for depositing cash in ATMs in the district.

